When Isaac Colby, 30, of South Burlington, picked up the phone to be interviewed he asked if it would be possible to call back in 15 minutes.
He thought he’d be available at the agreed upon time, but duty called — a customer had forgotten to place their compost on the curb for pick up and he wanted to help them out.
Such is the life of the young entrepreneur who left his City Market job this summer to commit to his business, Some Dude’s Compost Company, full-time.
Colby has been busy doing Chittenden County’s dirty work for more than a year now, hauling about 380 people’s food scraps to Green Mountain Compost in Williston. The fruit of his labor, so to speak, is the freedom to act as captain of his own ship.
Colby was inspired after seeing a friend take the plunge and open her own small business.
He is enthusiastic about protecting the environment, and often thought about efforts to protect it. He has long admired northern European countries, he said, who have made strides in global sustainability work.
That interest, coupled with Vermont’s universal recycling and composting law, made for an auspicious time to break into the industry.
In August 2019, Colby did just that.
The first year was slow. He hauled compost during the mornings in his old Ford Focus. Then he got ready for his afternoon shifts as a grocery stocker at City Market. But his business took off once the mandatory composting deadline hit in July, and he was able to pursue it full-time.
Through the name, Some Dude’s Compost Company, Colby avoids taking himself too seriously.
“When you hear about people trying to save the world, trying to do the right thing, it just seems too heavy. It seems like you’re putting this big, serious tone to everything,” Colby said. “I wanted to do the exact opposite. I wanted to do something great and helpful and environmentally awesome, but I also wanted to be kind of silly and maybe a little stupid.”
The company logo — which he designed — adds to the effect, featuring a bearded man with a flowerpot on his head.
Riding solo
When Colby started his business, he didn’t go in with a large investment or loan.
“It was more of a let’s build it as we go kind of thing, so my sedan did the trick,” he said.
He created pickup schedules for different parts of the county, hauling customers’ compost with weekly, bi-weekly and one-time pick-up needs.
The model is simple: give each client a food scrap bucket. Then, on their pick-up day, pick up it up.
Once removed from their curb, a new bucket replaces the used one.
One man’s ‘normal’
Convenience is the name of the game, Colby said. People are used to having their trash and recycling collected. Plus, the work is something that many might literally turn their noses up at, with decomposing scraps enough to make one retch.
But Colby said the odor doesn’t trouble him.
“It doesn’t bother me. I’m from a very rural part of Vermont, cow manure all kinds of different things are stuff that I find to be very normal,” he said.
While he now has the benefit of control over his work schedule, there are parts of entrepreneurship not for the faint of heart, he said. Insurance is a huge consideration, so are taxes. Colby hasn’t hired any employees yet because he wants to make sure he could pay them fair wages first.
“Being self-employed, my business, my decisions, has really transitioned away from feeling a grind and feeling a real nine to five all the time,” he said.
Sure, his business isn’t without its pains and slow times but being able to allocate his own workload has meant that it has never felt like too much, he said.
In his spare time, Colby likes to focus on his health and fitness. He also taps into former experience working for a few breweries and a winery.
“Like most bearded men wearing flannel and Carhartt in Vermont, I do a fair amount of homebrewing. With more control over my schedule, I’ve found easier avenues to do things like that,” he said.
He’s excited about the future, too. Colby recently received a loan from the Vermont Community Loan Fund to help purchase new equipment.
The fund gives loans to Vermonters who may be locked out of more traditional bank routes for a variety of reasons, including being a startup company, Anne Loecher, communications manager of the Vermont Community Loan Fund, said.
“Our goal is we want to create and save Vermont jobs,” Loecher said. The organization gives microloans as small as $5,000 to companies in need.
She and Colby declined to say how much was awarded to Some Dude’s Composting Company.
The timeliness of Colby’s company with new state laws makes it even more exciting, Loecher said.
“Everybody’s banana peels have to go somewhere,” she said.
Colby has begun building up his company with new equipment including buckets, compostable liners. And, separate from the loan, a new vehicle. He sees exciting possibilities for his business like using the food scraps to make compost or to heat his home or a hoop house garden. But for now, he’s taking things one step at a time.
“There’s a lot of potential and creativity to be had,” he said. “I’m always trying to think of new ways to do things.”
