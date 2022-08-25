Healthy Living was named the 32nd recipient of the Deane C. Davis Outstanding Business of the Year Award by Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
Presented on Aug. 17 at a 50th anniversary celebration for the magazine, the award honors sustained growth and “an acute awareness of what makes Vermont unique.”
Store founder Katy Lesser wanted to bring healthy, natural foods to the family table when she opened Healthy Living in South Burlington in 1986. In the three decades since, the brand has expanded to include locations in Williston and Saratoga, N.Y.
Lesser co-owns Healthy Living with her children, Eli and Nina Lesser-Goldsmith, who live in Charlotte and serve as CEO and COO, respectively. Together they have created 350 jobs, supported the economies of Vermont and New York, and worked to fuel a passion for healthy food, health and well-being and establishing a sense of place where people gather to shop, eat and work.
The company gives back to nonprofits quarterly and just this year became one of the first retailers to join the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership, encouraging shoppers to buy local and support participating producers.
“This award means so much to us, because it acknowledges our core values and celebrates them,” Lesser said. “Deane C. Davis became governor at age 68, which shows that you really can switch careers and make an impact. That’s what I did as a young mom in the 1980s, and I’m still learning every day.”
