Addie & Grace Boutique in Hinesburg welcomes Samantha Sleeper as its new store manager.
In addition to general management of the boutique, Sleeper will provide high-touch, personalized styling services to customers.
She brings more than 20 years of retail and wholesale sales experience in the fashion industry, including seven years as the sales manager at Jess Boutique and Expressions in Burlington. She also worked for eight years as a senior account executive for the premium denim company J Brand in New York City.
Sleeper says her passion and love for fashion dates to her days at Syracuse University where she received a bachelor’s degree in fiber design and textile arts.
In her free time, Sleeper likes to go on adventures with her two boys, garden, knit, read and bake.
Addie & Grace is a women and children’s boutique in Essex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.