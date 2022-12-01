TaeKwonDo KICKS, which has a location in Hinesburg, has received an Open Door Award from Whistlekick and martialjournal.com.
From Nov. 11-13, master Kellie Thomas and several of her students attended the WhistleKick Martial Arts training day in Keene, N.H., where students were able to choose from 23 different seminars. WhistleKick is a Vermont-based martial arts company that supplies martial arts equipment, hosts a podcast and plans various martial arts events throughout the country.
The training day was attended by 165 martial artists.
At an awards banquet, four different awards were given, and the top three nominees were recognized.
The Open Door Award is given to the person who operates a school that creates a culture where every student feels welcome. These schools accept everyone, and make sure that their first few months is only the beginning of the journey.
The two other nominees were Sensei Matt Erolin of Erolin 3DMA in Lancaster, Calif., and Kera Radke of Lake Zurich Family Martial Arts in Lake Zurich, Ill.
Thomas was nominated by 11 of her students and parents.
“Kellie has truly developed a family here at TKD Kicks. Our kids feel so welcomed and loved. They feel comfortable being encouraged and pushed to new milestones. She’s compassionate and wants to know the students, to best connect with them to meet them where they’re at in their training. She creates family friendly days to include anyone else in the families to participate and have fun,” read on nomination letter.
TaeKwonDo KICKS also has locations in Middlebury, Vergennes and Orwell.
