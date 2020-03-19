InnoCentive, a crowdsourced innovation company, has selected a self-sealing flexible closure technology invented by Leonard Duffy as a winning solution for the CTTSO Challenge: Improved Chemical, Biological, and Radiological (CBR) Protective Closure Systems.
Duffy is an inventor, artist and architect based in Hinesburg.
CTTSO (Combatting Terrorism Technical Support Office) will have non-exclusive worldwide rights to develop the still-confidential invention for CBR protective gear. The technology may be useful for any application requiring an economical, flexible and easy-to-use closure including apparel, footwear, sports gear, safety equipment and packaging.
This is the third InnoCentive Award for Duffy, owner of Chittenden Research and Development, LLC, an innovation company working to solve complex problems with geometric solutions. A previous design was selected by NASA as a potential closure system for air locks on future interplanetary spacecraft. Other company inventions have been recognized by Popular Science Magazine, Nikkei Marketing Journal, Entrepreneur.com, QVC top 100 and NASA Tech Briefs Magazine.