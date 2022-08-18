Nicole Grubman and Denise Daly started thinking big after noticing the for-rent sign on the building next to the Hinesburg post office. Fed up with the challenges of community mental health, low wages, high caseloads and inflexible bureaucracies, these longtime residents and working mothers decided to act.
The Hinesburg Counseling Collaborative is the result.
Hinesburg Counseling Collaborative opens this month with nine part- and full-time clinicians dedicated to expanding local access to mental health services and person-centered care.
“We’re focused on creating a warm and accessible place for healing, growth and transformation for people of all ages,” Grubman said.
The center will offer individual and family counseling as well as therapeutic groups, monthly presentations by local specialists and clinical supervision services for interns and pre-licensed professionals. Every therapist within the collaborative is grounded in the humanistic tradition but has their own style and specialty.
For more information, go to hinesburgcounselingcollaborative.com.
