Community Bank N.A.’s annual charitable giving total surpassed $2.6 million in sponsorships, donations and grants, with its branches across Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts donating to more than 2,500 local organizations.
“Going the extra mile for our neighbors is a fundamental part of our values,” Community Bank N.A. Vice President, New England Regional Manager, Anita Bourgeois said. “As our name suggests, one of the important missions of our bank is to support the wellbeing of the communities we serve and where we work and live. We’re more than just your local teller or banker – we’re your neighbors, friends, maybe even family. We want to help give our region a better tomorrow.”
In Vermont, Community Bank N.A. supported a variety of organizations including the DREAM Program, Special Olympics Vermont, Dragonheart Vermont, Pathways Vermont and King Street Youth Center.
On top of its charitable giving, Community Bank N.A. employees also volunteer their time to local nonprofits and charities in need. In 2019, team members committed more than 10,000 hours to giving back.
“We’re extremely proud to have been able to help so many organizations last year,” Bourgeois said. “We’re honored to serve Vermont and be a part of this community. With 2020 underway, we’re looking forward to continuing our tradition of giving back.”