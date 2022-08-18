Craig Bailey of Shelburne and Scott Jeter of Essex Junction have launched web development company Root802.
“We might be one of Vermont’s newest web shops, but our roots run deep,” said Bailey, who has had a hand in building websites for Vermont businesses and organizations since 1994. “If you’ve been doing this work since before the turn-of-the-century, you’re considered a pioneer.”
Likewise, Jeter’s experience dates to 1998.
“A lot has changed since the early days of the Internet,” said Jeter, reminiscing of when he started building websites for the engineering department at University of Vermont. “Today, the tools available for designers and developers provide endless possibilities.”
During the pair’s careers, the two have helped create and maintain web presences for companies as diverse as Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Dragonheart Vermont, Agri-Mark, Vermont Housing Finance Agency, Evernorth, Vermont Human Resource Association and many others.
Root802 will offer website design and development, custom programming and database planning and management, as well as web hosting plans that include around-the-clock monitoring and back-ups. Other offerings include email hosting and domain name registration.
More information at root802.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.