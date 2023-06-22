Robert Turnau of Charlotte will retire after seven years with VITL, Vermont’s health data utility, and a career in finance that spans nearly 40 years.
He was vice president of finance and chief financial officer at the organization. Cara Callanan was named the new CFO.
“Bob’s willingness to share his vast experience in nonprofit finance has enabled our team to develop and grow the expertise needed to continue meeting our commitment to supporting higher quality care and reduced costs — helping keep Vermont as one of the healthiest states in the country,” said Beth Anderson, CEO. “He will be greatly missed, as will his unique sense of humor and deep repertoire of accounting jokes.”
Turnau joined VITL in 2016, directing all financial and human resources activities, including budgeting, grants and human resource management for 32 staff members. Prior, Turnau worked in finance for BFGoodrich and then General Dynamics, where he oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars for the company, produced more than 1,500 proposals per year, and secured a multiyear, multimillion-dollar contract with the U.S. Army.
