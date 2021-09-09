Alex Bunten of Charlotte has joined the Lake Champlain Chamber as leadership and talent manager.
Bunten spent over a decade studying and working across Europe. He has extensive international experience and a background in communications, public relations and education. Prior to accepting this role, he worked as a project manager at the Burlington Business Association.
“I look forward to deepening my connections with the community,” he said.
Bunten completed an undergraduate degree from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, and a master’s degree in international relations from Uppsala University, Sweden, and the University of Deusto, Spain. Bunten lives in Charlotte with his wife and daughter. When he’s not chasing a toddler around the house or attempting to build something, he can be found fishing, canoeing or sailing Vermont’s beautiful waters.
In other hires, Amelia (Norris) Cayer, of Monkton, has been hired as the chamber’s program coordinator. Erin Bombard of Fairfax has been promoted to director of communications and business development.
