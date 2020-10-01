Billie Joe Murray worked at Saputo when the 2008 fire took place.
Driving into Hinesburg on Route 116, she saw the horrific glow she’d been warned about. She’d received a phone call in Burlington that the Saputo Cheese factory was on fire.
“You could see the flames. At first it was white like a sunrise and then I knew it was the place on fire,” Murray said. “I’d never seen a fire that big. And since then I haven’t.”
The burning of the factory was devastating for lots of people in Hinesburg. It definitely was hard news for Murray and her family. She, her son and her sister were out of a job.
“People were crying. There were a few people that I know of that worked there for so many years. You were like, ‘What am I going to do now?’” Murray said. For some, it was the only place they had ever worked.
A few years after Vermont Smoke and Cure took over the old factory space Murray’s son Chad started working there.
She recalled him saying in 2015, “‘Hey, Mom, this place is awesome. I know you’ll like it. Come down and apply.’”
So she did.
Now, Hinesburg-based Vermont Smoke and Cure is owned by Wisconsin’s Johnsonville LLC.
The August acquisition, from all accounts, seemed like an amiable purchase and a good fit for both.
New owners
In early August, Johnsonville, located in Sheboygan Falls, Wisc., bought the factory, which lies at the geographical and historical center of Hinesburg.
Vermont Smoke and Cure makes antibiotic-free, humanely raised meat snacks, President Tara Murphy said. Their products go to natural and conventional grocery stores across the country, with the most of their sales in the north and west.
Johnsonville manufactures sausage in a small town in the Badger State, its population comparable to that of Hinesburg.
Murphy pointed out that CEO Michael Stayer-Suprick’s parents, Ralph and Alice Stayer, started the company in 1945 in Johnsonville and later moved to the adjacent Sheboygan Falls.
Originally, the Stayers were selling about 50 pounds a week of hamburger to a food truck and 5 pounds of bratwurst, but within six months the figures were reversed, and they were selling about 50 pounds of bratwurst a week, Murphy said. “They had this old family bratwurst recipe that is just amazing. It’s the number one bratwurst in the United States.”
The site of the Vermont Smoke and Cure has been an employment hub in Hinesburg for many years and that should continue under the new owners, Murphy said.
She thinks in five years it could double the 39 employees it has now.
The factory in Hinesburg was originally a dairy company producing cheese. Before Vermont Smoke and Cure it was owned by Saputo Inc., a Canadian company. Part of the factory burned in 2008 and the town lost a major employer when Saputo shut it down.
The fire
In 2011, Vermont Smoke and Cure took over around 40,000 square feet of the 100,000 square-foot factory, said Hinesburg Director of Planning and Zoning Alex Weinhagen.
The site had been a cheese factory for many years. Before Saputo, there was both Stella Foods and the Economou Cheese Factory.
Murray started as a line worker and made her way up to supervisor. Murray said she loves working at Vermont Smoke and Cure.
She said it’s like an extended family.
Her son, cousin and as of Monday, her niece, all work there.
