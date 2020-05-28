Emily Bernard has experienced what most of us would call success during the past year and a half. Nonetheless, she’s pondering the meaning of that elusive and often arbitrary measure of worth.
And writing about it.
The Julian Lindsay Green and Gold Professor of English at the University of Vermont’s book of essays “Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine” was awarded the Los Angeles Times’ Christopher Isherwood Prize for autobiographical prose.
The collection of 12 essays was named to “best of” lists by National Public Radio and Kirkus Reviews and received a slew of rave reviews from publications around the country.
On May 12, she was named one of the 27 winners of an Andrew Carnegie Fellowship. The Carnegie Fellowship comes with a $200,000 grant. She won for her proposal for her next book “Unfinished Women: Eight Lives.”
In a phone conversation. Bernard, who lives in South Burlington, said the Carnegie Fellowship will help to fund the writing of this book about eight women who have been overlooked by history, and taunted by success.
The women will probably include Gladys Bentley, Zora Neale Hurston and Fredi Washington, but she’s leaving her writing process open to the magical way that narratives come calling.
“My dance card still is flexible,” she said. “I think that when you’re writing you have to leave room for magic. You have to be open for surprises because I think that makes your work fresh. I’ve got a road map, but I’m open to detours.”
Bentley was an openly gay jazz pianist and singer whose music and sexuality delighted audiences in the 1920s and 30s. She had to declare herself “cured” of homosexuality during McCarthyism.
Hurston was a successful author and the second black woman to win a Guggenheim Fellowship, but she died poor and unknown. Her work was rediscovered in the latter half of the 20th century. Now her books are required reading in many college classes.
Washington was an African American film and stage actor. Her most noteworthy and critically acclaimed role was in the movie “Imitation of Life,” playing a light-skinned woman who passes as white. The role apparently led to Washington “being typecast by filmmakers,” who wouldn’t cast her in black roles because she was too white, and wouldn’t cast her in white roles because she identified herself as proudly black.
Through these and other African American women whose stories Bernard will share, she plans to examine questions about how success comes to some and is denied to others, how we determine success and “what is the point at which professional success costs personal integrity?”
She talked about the other stories we tell – the narratives about failure stemming from self-doubt, bad choices or the world turning in a way that makes success impossible, particularly for black women.
One of the oft told tales in the library of the American psyche is the story about the rags-to-riches success, almost always a male, who “came from nothing.” She often uses the Bill Gates’ origin story as an example in her classes at UVM.
“The story about Bill Gates has collapsed into a soundbite. You know, this high school dropout who becomes a billionaire. That says so much about how we evaluate success,” Bernard said.
Obviously one of the measures of success is money.
But, she said, no one comes from nothing. You may not have come from a moneyed background, but whatever success you’ve made comes from something.
Bernard said her family was of modest means. Her aunt said they were poor, and it was a revelation to Bernard. But she grew up with parents who taught her “I should be thinking about how to impact the world positively.” However tight their finances were, she said her mother “never denied me a book.”
Up next
Bernard will be teaching this fall but plans to take a break from the classroom for two years to concentrate on “Unfinished Women.”
“I want to get the book done in a timely fashion to make the Carnegie Foundation glad they invested in me,” she said.
She’s made connections with people through her writing that she could never have imagined.
“Writers I admire have let me know, and publicly, how much they enjoyed the book. I’m still processing that. You know, somebody leaping down from your bookshelf to say, ‘I like your book.’ That’s pretty incredible,” Bernard said.
Her stories are about connections. And through her stories she has connected with people across time, space and demographics.
Bernard told about an email she received, “This man wrote me, ‘I’m old and I’m white, poor, I live in West Virginia, but I have to tell you: Your grandmother is my grandmother.’ And I wept at my desk.”
They would probably never have met. Now in COVID America, it seems even more impossible, she said.
“I can’t describe the pleasure of that feeling and to realize: Wow that’s what I really did this for – I really wanted to find out if anybody else in the world felt like me,” said Bernard.
She believes in the truism that you must write for yourself. But she also writes to make connections.
Clearly, this is an important measure of success for Bernard.
From almost every perspective, she is a success. Still, she questions what success is.
She wonders why “Black Is the Body” has been so successful.
“I’ve had other books that I loved, that didn’t get heard of, that meant the world to me. I put every ounce of love into those books, too,” Bernard said. “So, you just don’t know.”
Or, at least we won’t know… until she’s written “Unfinished Lives.”