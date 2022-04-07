The Lake Champlain basin program recently awarded over $4.4 million in grants to communities and organizations in Vermont, New York and Québec to improve the future of the Lake Champlain watershed.
“These partnerships improve the Lake Champlain ecosystem for future generations and preserve and interpret our heritage for both residents and visitors,” said Dr. Eric Howe, director of the Lake Champlain Basin Program and the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.
The 136 grants awarded this year support projects across many categories, including:
• South Burlington will install a gravel wetland to treat stormwater runoff from 5 acres of impervious area before it reaches Potash Brook, a water quality impaired stream, $125,000
• Champlain College will develop an experiential learning module “Protecting our Waters” for elementary school students and their communities, $44,413
• Lake Champlain Community Sailing Center will expand its diversity access initiative to mitigate the historic, social and economic barriers to lake-based recreation and education experienced by children of color by providing up to four weeks of youth camp free of charge to approximately 50 campers, $10,000.
• Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board will update information and projects in the 2018 Lake Champlain non-point source pollution sub-watershed assessment and management plan to capture new demographic and monitoring data and add new projects and non-point source load reduction information, $47,785.
