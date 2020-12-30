As my second year with The Citizen and the other weekly newspapers of the Vermont Community Newspaper Group comes to an end, it’s safe to say this has been my strangest year in journalism.
It also may be the strangest year in the history of journalism.
I think we tend to forget that all year was not suffused with the tragedies and restrictions of a global pandemic. The year began with the kinds of stories hyper-local newspaper scribes have been writing for decades.
As 2020 took the baton from 2019 and began its circuit around the sun, Charlotte was continuing the saga of whether to create an East Charlotte Commercial District and what the borders of this district should be – the normal machinations of a small-town government.
One of the big issues in Hinesburg was whether to start an ambulance service in town.
January saw three selectboard meetings — held in the upstairs meeting room of the Town Hall because too many people were expected to show up, and did, for the smaller room where municipal meetings are usually held.
I was surprised, as others told me they were, at how complex the question was. There were all sorts of ramifications. Even if residents decided not to start an ambulance service and get coverage from a neighboring town – or towns – there was much to consider.
I was also surprised and impressed at how deep and respectful the discussion was. Understandably, people have strong opinions about emergency response in the community. Completely opposing points of view were shared without interruptions or insults.
Ultimately, in November, Hinesburg voters decided to start an ambulance service.
The executive and legislative branches of the federal government could take a lesson from Hinesburg’s decision making on this issue.
Meeting creatives
As January ended, I got the chance to meet and write about Rick Bessette, Shelburne’s pied piper of poetry. The state of Vermont’s only town poet laureate, he discussed his creative process, reading his stanzas and encouraging others to write their own, particularly students at Shelburne Community School.
He was going to step down as poet laureate, but no one stepped up to the job of town wordsmith, so he continues as Shelburne’s designated rhymer.
In February, I had a fun and inspiring interview with Jeff Beerworth, of Charlotte, a man whose interests and talents are myriad.
Beerworth is an artist, a police officer, a detective, an author, a singer-songwriter, a maker of bamboo fly rods, and a painting instructor and the program director at the Shelburne Craft School.
I was just concluding our interview when he mentioned he had written a history of Burlington law enforcement, “Historic Crimes and Justice in Burlington, Vermont.”
I am still trying to understand how he’s keeps his fingers in such a plentitude of pies.
On a Saturday evening, I found myself at the Hinesburg Town Hall for an evening of logger, writer and humorist Bill Torrey’s stories. If you weren’t there, I wish you were. It was hilarious and so much fun. And an example of why small Vermont towns are so wonderful.
Cracking down on illegal bus passing
Also in February, I was writing about the Hinesburg Police’s work to stop drivers from passing school buses.
One morning in the early dark a couple of weeks before the first story ran, 12-year-old Rieanna Murray was almost hit by a pickup truck, illegally passing a school bus.
There seemed to be a pattern in town and at least one road rage incident where a driver confronted a bus driver in the parking lot of Hinesburg Community School with a bus full of students.
I hope the stories reminded people to be patient and remember the precious cargo these yellow behemoths carry. There’s a busload of reasons they drive so slowly.
Working for Abenaki apology
At the very end of February, I covered the effort to get the legislature to pass J.R.H.7, a resolution that would apologize for the state-sanctioned eugenics movement forced-sterilization program of Native Americans in the 1920s and 30s.
Although I had interviewed Don Stevens, the Chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, a couple of times before, it dawned on me as I was writing this story that if the state of Vermont had had its way, Stevens never would have been born. During Vermont’s eugenics movement his grandmother changed her name three times and his mother twice to avoid being forcibly sterilized.
This realization has really stayed with me.
March in like a lamb, out like OMG
March had a relatively normal start. Snow, slush, Town Meeting Day.
Town Meeting Day in Charlotte came with a relatively strange floor vote to raise zero dollars. The vote was a procedural dotting of all the budgetary i’s and crossing of all the persnickety t’s, but a first for me.
The town decided to move all of Charlotte’s donations to charities out of the general fund. This means charitable donations won’t just be part of the budget that is voted on by the town as a total amount but will be a separate part of the budget voters decide themselves during town meeting day.
Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said, “The rationale from the majority of the board this year was to have the community make a decision about which nonprofits, if any, the town would like the town to be donating money to.”
And as one might expect, the motion to raise zero dollars passed easily, with a large majority.
Report for Uzbekisan
Things were frighteningly normal for Allan Miller, Digital Learning Leader and Performance-Based Learning Coach at Charlotte Central School, when he flew back into the United States after six weeks in Uzbekistan.
Miller had gone to teach Uzbek teachers how to use tech to teach and how to empower kids’ critical thinking skills.
Miller said he had thought coming back he would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Uzbekistan hadn’t had a single case of COVID when he left, but there were already officials watching people for signs of sickness and taking their temperatures when they got on and off trains.
Although Uzbekistan’s first positive COVID test didn’t come until a week and half after Miller left, there were already 17 cases in Vermont. But no screening, yet.
Miller had seen the officials using instruments that took temperatures without touching a person. This was kind of thermometer was something most of us hadn’t considered before.
Stay home, stay inspired?
But before the month was over, we were learning to work in a way we wouldn’t imagine before. We were told not to come into the office. All of our stories were reported from home.
We interviewed by phone or Zoom. The people we wrote about sent us photos rather than meeting up.
We wrote scores of stories about how people were coping and how their lives had changed. Many were relatively short vignettes to fit portraits of as many people as possible onto our pages, learning what they were doing to keep their spirits up, or at least survive.
And fitting that word counts shrunk, because as the economy screeched to a halt, advertising dropped precipitously. Less advertising means smaller papers.
A plethora of pandemic vignettes
Among the stories I wrote were how parents had stepped into the role of teachers; how relationships were being affected; pot banging to raise spirits; school food service workers preparing and delivering meals to food insecure students; teaching during COVID; the impact on relationships of being quarantined with loved ones; music lessons by Zoom; high school students who’ve become pen pals with senior citizens; activities for quarantined kids; campaigning for governor during the pandemic; farming; drive-in high school graduation; wrestling with the decision of hybrid, in-person or completely remote learning; and many, many vehicle caravans to celebrate birthdays or in homage to frontline workers.
My conversations with Maureen L. Dwyer resulted in a story that has stuck in my thoughts.
As a nurse in Vietnam, Dwyer landed via helicopter close to the front lines in the late 1960s where she worked 12-hour shifts six days a week.
“Most of the injuries were traumatic gunshot wounds or mortar fragments. What are called frag wounds,” she said.
The literal front lines in that guerilla conflict were constantly changing as the figurative front lines in the war against the coronavirus are. Another perplexing similarity Dwyer noted between dealing with trauma victims in Vietnam and those hospitalized for COVID: “Some patients who had less serious wounds could not survive their stay with us; some patients that had more complex wounds did.”
Dwyer said the hospitals in the spring were like medicine in combat zones had been for her in the Vietnam War – long hours and separated from family. The difference she said is she volunteered for it, while pandemic healthcare workers didn’t.
“It’s almost like they’ve been drafted without knowing it,” she said. But she opined that healthcare workers have always been “silent warriors.”
In April “Sheltering from war lends perspective to coronavirus quarantine” was a story I hope showed how other people in other places have also faced being isolated in their homes for safety. Ajla Isakovic was one of those who talked to me about surviving ethnic cleansing in Bosnia during the early 1990s.
Another feature of the COVID quarantine no one may have foreseen is the governor’s thrice weekly press conferences. These started with sign language interpreters and then happened without. A petition with 400 signatures was sent to the governor from advocates for the hearing impaired and interpreters were reinstated.
I had the opportunity to speak with interpreters and learned so much about the interpreters and the service they provide to include those who are excluded because of hearing limitations.
I learned and was glad to have the opportunity to share information about the signing language interpreting process.
The petition demanded a team of two interpreters with both a Certified Deaf Interpreter and an American Sign Language interpreter. The deaf community advocates for Certified Deaf Interpreters because a deaf interpreter communicates concepts more clearly and completely than a hearing interpreter.
I was surprised to learn when the process is happening this way, the sign interpreter seen on camera is a Certified Deaf Interpreter who is receiving signing from a hearing American Sign Language interpreter off camera.
David Krueger, president of Vermont Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, explained the importance of the Certified Deaf Interpreter: “When you call for tech support, you are typically connected to someone in a foreign country. They speak English. It’s not that they don’t know English. But they may make syntax or pronunciation errors that a person whose first language is English will not make.”
Fight for inclusion
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and other unarmed Black people, at the hands of the police, sent shock waves across the country, the world and into our corner of Chittenden County.
Floyd was killed on May 25 when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Writing about Black Lives Matter protests in Charlotte and Hinesburg, I noted at that point there had been more than 450 protests in all 50 states. More than 62,000 National Guardsmen had been deployed to 24 states and more than 4,400 people had been arrested.
It was interesting to talk to University of Florida Professor Paul Ortiz, who is an expert in social movement history. Ortiz said what was happening was profound and unprecedented.
Ortiz is a third-generation military veteran with family members who are police officers.
He had heard from police chiefs who said if police don’t reform themselves, the people will do it for them. He’d heard from contacts in the military who told him many troops would have refused when Trump talked about deploying 10,000 active military to deal with protests.
In a protest at Charlotte Central School, participants laid for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time former police officer Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as the victim gasped repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.”
Afterward, many people could be heard remarking how long a time it seemed they had laid on the grass or concrete.
Black Lives Matter flags at all the schools
On June 19, Juneteenth, Black Lives Matters flags were raised at all the schools in the Champlain Valley School District.
Juneteenth commemorates the day at the end of the Civil War when news reached Texas that all previously enslaved people were free.
The CVSD board unanimously adopted a statement that was read at all the school flag raisings in the district on that Friday. The statement pointed out the day they chose was Juneteenth.
On June 19, 1865, more than two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, “the last enslaved Africans were finally freed,” the board’s statement said.
“We hope that raising this flag will be a reminder to everyone in our community that your school district is committed to change,” the statement said. “Hold us accountable. If we’re not moving fast enough, let us know. If we aren’t going far enough, tell us. It’s on us to do the work, and we encourage your feedback.”
We also took the opportunity to look back at the history of racism in Vermont through the stories of two African American families - Shubael and Violet Clark and Prince Peters and his wife Hannah Lensemen - who settled on Lincoln Hill outside of Hinesburg in the 1790s.
Historical records indicate that for the first 25-50 years they did well at farming and appear to have been accepted as integral parts of the community. Their children went to mostly white schools. Members of the family became leaders at mostly white local churches.
Initially, the predominant belief was that just African American culture was inferior. As the 1800s advanced towards the Civil War, a belief grew that African Americans were biologically inferior. This attitude appears to have gained some sway in Hinesburg.
Elise Guyette, the author of “Discovering Black Vermont: African American Farmers in Hinesburgh, 1790-1890,” pointed out the long-held assertion that the Vermont constitution made it the first state to outlaw slavery isn’t completely true - children were still slaves under this constitution.
Don’t touch wild animals, please
In July a conversation with Hinesburg police I realized that there was a wildlife rehabilitator just over the town line in Starksboro.
Medora Plimpton told wonderful stories about her work with injured or orphaned baby raccoons, foxes, skunks and her favorite – bobcats.
Plimpton explained how there are licensed wildlife rehabilitators around the state. Each is only certified to work with certain animals.
This led to a conversation with Craig Newman of Outreach for Earth Stewardship which is headquartered at Shelburne Farms. Newman and his organization is certified to work with orphaned or injured birds, primarily raptors like owls, crows, hawks, ravens and threatened or endangered birds
Plimpton works with small mammals and is one of only four wildlife rehabilitators in the state licensed to work with “rabies vector” species.
Let me take this opportunity to again urge readers not to touch a small mammal they think needs rehabilitation help: Use gloves or towel to put the animal in a cage or container and take it to a rehabilitator. Touching an animal may mean it will have to be killed to test for rabies to make sure the person bringing it in hasn’t been infected.
Plimpton shared a wonderful story about a bobcat she had recently rehabilitated. They would go for walks in the snow together – without a leash.
“It is so wonderful to be walking with a wild animal,” she said.
Eventually, it came time for the bobcat to leave. Plimpton said it was a soft release, its cage left open so the animal could come and go at will. After leaving and showing back up, the bobcat eventually left and didn’t come back.
Pandemic punch in the gut
After all of the struggles of COVID, this newspaper was punched in the gut in July. Half of the staff was laid off. Our newsroom in South Burlington was closed, although we still have an advertising office on Williston Road and moved to one newsroom in Stowe for all five weekly newspapers of the Vermont Community Newspaper Group
Happy as I was to still have a job – not only that but a job I love – it was a painful transition. Wonderful, talented people were let go. People that I admired, looked up to and hoped one day to work more closely with were suddenly gone.
When the school year began in the fall, I had the chance to talk to some students about how this strange new teaching process was working for them. All of them agreed being in school, even if it was just for two days a week, was better than all learning online-only in the spring.
Ethan Lisle, a Champlain Valley Union High School senior, said it wasn’t ideal “because nothing’s ideal when we compare it to pre-COVID-19.”
The CVU senior shared his theory that months of social distancing and isolating at home had students feeling a lack of connection. But he said having the opportunity to experience this together is ironically unifying.
Anderson, Max and Reeves Howard talked to me one morning as they got ready to go to Hinesburg Community School. The Howard household almost unanimously supported being back in school, feeling like two days were better than none.
The one dissenting voice was from Samson, their 150-pound Russian bear dog, who could be heard be heard over the phone howling his displeasure at seeing his boys preparing to desert him for their in-school instruction.
Shelburne Community School student Jack Ahrens said there were just six students in his class. This meant more attention from the teacher. The downside: “It’s harder to get away with things.”
Vivian Volver of Shelburne Community School said it’s frustrating not to be able to shake hands, high five, hug, tell secrets or pat somebody on the back.
She did feel safe at school with clear plastic dividers between students and the teacher. The classroom is quieter and during the first days of school students seemed less ready to speak up and answer questions.
Although not ideal, Volver said it was better than being on a Chromebook all day to learn.
Tensions surround race talks
During the fall, a debate about whether Champlain Valley Union High School should have a school resource officer came to the fore in dramatic fashion.
Hinesburg selectboard member Jeff Tobrocke resigned an hour before a specially called meeting, at which the rest of the board, as expected, voted to censure him.
In his resignation letter, Tobrocke said he could not continue to represent a town “that attempts to diminish the voices of the marginalized and promotes increased policing over policy reform.”
He had written an email criticizing then-town administrator Renae Marshall and selectboard member Mike Loner. In his email he said Marshall was “daft.”
Tobrocke objected to the sharing of some information from a state Racial and Social Equity Committee that Loner is a member of.
Marshall had already accepted a position as deputy town administrator in Colchester, and Tobrocke said he would contact the town to share his view that she was racist.
Loner said the information Tobrocke didn’t want added to a Dropbox Marshall had set up was on the impact of having school resource officers in schools. Marshall said people were free to add other information to the Dropbox.
At at Nov. 17 school board meeting several teachers spoke against having a school resource officer, saying that it made students of color feel threatened. School board chair Lynne Jaunich said she thinks the board will discuss the issue in February.
This is just some of the stories from last year. As I compiled this I wondered: When things return to some semblance of normal, how will our communities have changed?
Have we discovered that Zooming public meetings increases participation and makes them accessible to people who might not have attend before because of physical or other challenges? Will public meetings become a hybrid of in-person and online attendance?
Will handshakes ever become acceptable again?
