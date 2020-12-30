These are the top books, magazines and DVDs checked out from Carpenter-Carse and Charlotte Library in 2020.
Carpenter-Carse Library
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- All the Devils are Here by Louise Penny
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- Guts by Raina Telgemeier
- The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
- A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
- The Water Dancer by Ta Nehisi Coates
- Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid book 14) by Jeff Kinney
- Smile by Raina Telgemeier
- A Better Man by Louise Penny
- Untamed by Glennon Doyle
- The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
- Olive, Again by Ann Patchett
- Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
- American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
- Bomber’s Moon by Archer Mayor
- The Misfortunes of Family by Meg Little Reilley
- How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
- Castle by Isabel Wilkerson
- One Last Lie by Paul Doiron
Charlotte Library
Adult Fiction Titles
- The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
- All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny
- American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
- The Overstory by Richard Power
- The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- This Tender Land by William Kent Kruger
Adult Nonfiction Titles
- The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson
- Caste by Isabel Wilkerson
- The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
- The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben
- Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe
- Owls of the Eastern Ice by Jonathan C. Slaght
- The Library Book by Susan Orlean
- How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan
- A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Burnell
- Black is the Body by Emily Bernard
Juvenile Fiction Titles
- Jinxed by Amy Alward
- Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes
- From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
- Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl
- Front Desk by Kelly Yang
- The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate by Jacqueline Kelly
- Wonder by R.J. Palacio
- Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator by Roald Dahl
- Notorious by Gordon Korman
- All the Days Past, All the Days to Come by Mildred D. Taylor
Juvenile Nonfiction Titles
- Star Wars Made Easy by Christian Blauvelt
- The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs by America’s Test Kitchen
- Ballet for Beginners by Marie-Laure Medova
- Can You Hear the Trees Talking by Peter Wohlleben
- Robot by Roger Francis Bridgman
- Aesop’s Fables
- Star Wars by David West Reynolds
- What the Dog Knows by Cat Warren
- A Snowflake Fell
- The Lost Words by Robert Macfarlane
Charlotte patrons downloaded over 11,000 items including ebooks, audiobooks and videos, from our online collection series Libby and Hoopla.
