100+ Women Who Care, a worldwide charitable organization with a new chapter in Chittenden County, awarded Spectrum Youth & Family Services $2,500, with an additional $500 donated by other enthusiastic individuals and members, at its first virtual meeting on July 28.
South Burlington resident, Barbara Keller, helped launch the Chittenden County Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care in January. “Once I heard about this incredible organization I just had to get involved,” she said. “I made the decision to start a local chapter because I wanted to see the power of like-minded women who care deeply about their community.”
The charitable giving group’s goal is to gather 100+ women who will donate $100 four times a year (or a team of two who each donate $50 four times a year) for a quarterly total donation of $10,000 that would support local community-based non-profit organizations.
“We have 30 members right now,” Keller said. “We’d like to recruit a minimum of 25 more members for the next quarter in order to grow our pool to collectively donate $5,000-plus, with the ultimate goal of a 100-plus women and $10,000-plus. We are thrilled to see this small but mighty group grow.”
100+ Women Who Care members meet four times a year. Prior to the meeting, each individual member can nominate their choice of a single non-profit organization to be the recipient of the collected donations. Once all the nominations are in, three organizations are randomly selected from a hat. At the short quarterly meeting (this time via Zoom) these three organizations make their presentations. After the presentations, the members vote, and the selected non-profit is awarded the donation.
“It felt so good to give,” said steering committee member Tina Gallagher. “There’s no feeling like it. And given the current Covid 19 pandemic our local charities are more in need than ever.”
Runner up charities, Feeding Chittenden and Generator Maker Space, also received $100 each from 100+ Women Who Care.
The next scheduled meeting is Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m. To join 100+ Women Who Care or for more information visit 100wwcvt.com or email 100wwcvt@gmail.com.
