The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Dec. 8 for “Wrap Up a Good Read” with Charlotte Library director Margaret Woodruff. Join this book show-and-tell session just in time for the holidays as staff from the library share their favorite selections for all ages.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Questions? Leave a message at 802-425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
The next lecture is “A Suburb with a Soul: Life and Death in an Intentional Community” with Ted Montgomery on Dec. 15.
