The Charlotte-Hand-Me-Downs kids clothing drop off continues Saturday, April 9.
A program of the Charlotte Grange, every spring and fall local families gather clothes their children or teenagers have outgrown and drop them at the Grange. Volunteers then sort clothes by size and make a bag for each child served by the Charlotte Food Shelf. Any donations not needed by Charlotte families will be donated to community support organizations in neighboring towns.
Donations will be accepted April 9 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Drop off bags or boxes of clean children’s clothing, shoes or outerwear at the Charlotte Grange, 2858 Spear St.
