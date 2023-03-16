Alanna Pinard-Brace and Tristan Spearing of Stony Brook, N.Y., have announced their engagement.
Pinard-Brace graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2015 and received a bachelor’s degree in music from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam in 2019 and a master’s degree in music education in 2020. She is a music educator.
She is the daughter of MaryBeth and Tony Pinard-Brace of Shelburne.
Spearing is director of residents at SUNY Stony Brook. He graduated Manlius Peeble Hill High School in 2015, and also received a bachelor’s degree in music from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam 2019, and a master’s degree in music education in 2020.
His parents live in Rockville, Md.
The couple got engaged at Niagara Falls in August. A Sept. 28, 2024, wedding is planned at the Inn at Weathersfield in Vermont.
