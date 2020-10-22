Every year many of our local children find themselves without proper winter clothing to allow them to stay warm enough to endure, let alone enjoy, a Vermont winter. The Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club wants to change that.
From now until Nov. 30, CSH Rotary is collecting new and like-new jackets, hats, mittens, boots, and gloves in both adult and children’s sizes to distribute to the schools in Charlotte, Shelburne, and Hinesburg. School liaisons will provide the properly sized clothing to children in need so they may warmly and safely enjoy a Vermont winter.
Please look in your hearts and your closets and consider donating what clothing or money you may be able to for this effort. To donate cash at the drop off locations, please make checks payable to “ CSH Rotary Club.” This is greatly appreciated so that we can fill in gaps in the end. Drop off locations include the Shelburne Town Offices, the Hinesburg and Charlotte Libraries, Adirondack Audiology (Marsett Road and Route 7), and the Law Office of Richard J. Fox PLLC (181 Falls Road in Shelburne).
For additional information, please contact charlotteshelburnerotary@gmail.com.
