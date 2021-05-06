Join one of the Hearts for Hunger walks during the month of May.
The next walk is Wednesday, May 12, Champlain Valley Union High School, 4:30 p.m. Meet in parking lot to the left. Group leader is Kristi Johnson.
All proceeds support Vermont Foodbank youth programming.
All abilities welcome. Can’t participate but still like to donate. Go to heartsforhunger5k.redpodium.com/virtual2021, or donate via the United Church of Hinesburg’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.