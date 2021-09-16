Have you seen the beavers, maintained trails and views from the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge lately?
Join crews on one of two fall work days — Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-noon — and help keep the park controlled.
Volunteers will help the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge committee weed a shrub bed and remove invasive species.
The park is located at 1489 Greenbush Road. Contact Sue Smith at 425-2732 or ssmith@gmavt.net.
