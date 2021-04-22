Nigel Mucklow, after exhausting all leads and offering a reward (remember a year’s supply of Woolite) without success he has yet to identify the Phantom of the Woods. Thus, he has decided to create an attraction of his Throne in the Woods. He recently posted numerous signs on Route 7 advertising his Throne and upon entering his entranceway will have his too-good-to-be-true wife, Claudia, taking contributions. Five dollars for an accompanied walk to the Throne and 50 cents per pat on Mudflap his canine friend.
Photos of course are additional. Although this environmental anomaly is without a doubt in violation of local, state and probably national laws Mucklow is flaunting his “Made in America” mantra. Of course, everyone knows he’s a native from England. For reservations and directions feel free to call Nigel at 802-343-7617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.