To recent University of Vermont graduates have joined Junapr, a Vermont public relations firm based in Charlotte.
Rose Kaufmann and Josie Gingold, former Junapr interns have joined the firm.
As marketing and team coordinator, Kaufmann will take develop social media marketing strategies, manage Junapr’s external marketing efforts, and overseeing internal communications. At university she was a contributing writer, editor and social media committee member of the student-run organization, Her Campus, and she interned at the non-profit Hannah’s House.
Gingold, as communications coordinator, will focus on developing social media content, conducting competitor analysis and research and providing client campaign reporting.
In other staffing news, Nicole Bouffard has been promoted to manager, and Anna Barbati is now a communications specialist.
