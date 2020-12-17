Blood donors needed this holiday season
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and if you are healthy and eligible to donate, please visit www.redcross.org for more information and to schedule an appointment at a drive near you.
Looking for a volunteer projects for a group?
ReSOURCE has various painting projects to complete throughout the store and warehouse. If you and a group of family, friends, or coworkers want to help the community through ReSOURCE’s dual mission of less waste in our landfills and training to increase job opportunities for youth and adults, please email volunteer@resourcevt.org.
Help at Franklin County blood drives
Are you available to support upcoming blood drives in Franklin County? Join us to provide excellent and enthusiastic customer service to enhance the blood donor experience. Engage with blood donors to promote blood donation and set the stage for long-term commitment to regular blood donations. Apply at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html
Does your student need volunteer hours?
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Williston and Milton are both looking for student support this fall and winter. Shifts are flexible (come during the week, after school, or on weekends) and no experience necessary. Tasks include sorting clothing, unloading incoming donations at the back door, sorting and moving items onto the sales floor, pricing items, testing electronics and small appliances, and keeping the store tidy and organized. Volunteers must be 16 years or older. Contact Allison DeVoe at volunteer@vermonthabitat.org.
Deliver meals to our homebound neighbors
Age Well Meals on Wheels program needs your help now more than ever. Deliver nutritious meals to homebound elders in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Addison counties. Drivers pick up food at a central location and deliver to residential locations on their route. Time commitment varies from one day per week to one day per month from approximately 10:30-11:45 a.m. Background. License and insurance check. Contact our Volunteer Department at 662-5249 or email volunteerservices@agewellvt.org to learn more.
Interested in volunteering from home?
Click on “virtual volunteering” to see how you can help remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.