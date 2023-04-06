A 50-plus-year tradition at the United Church of Hinesburg continues in 2023 with the its plant sale, which will be held in two phases again this year.
An online sale of locally grown perennials and homemade biscotti will be ready for pick up on Saturday, May 6, followed by an in-person sale of annuals, baked goods and other selections on Saturday, May 13.
The online store (ucofh.org) opens April 8 and closes on April 22. Shop early to ensure the best selection.
Contact the church with any questions at 802-482-3352 or unitedchurch@gmavt.net.
