Enjoy takeout chicken and gravy, biscuit, homemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, squash, cole slaw and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie delivered safely to your car, Saturday, Oct. 30, 4:45-6:30 p.m., United Church of Hinesburg, 10580 Route 116.
Order online with your debit or credit card at ucofh.org/chicken-pie-supper.html. Cost is $12.
Schedule a pick-up time when you place your order. Orders will be taken until Thursday, Oct. 28, or until the dinners are sold out.
Contact Yvonne Whitaker at whitaker@gmavt.net or 802-482-4279.
