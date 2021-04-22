The United Church of Hinesburg on-line plant store is ongoing now through Sunday, May 2, featuring generously sized, hardy perennials dug from members’ gardens, potted in great soil to transplant right into your garden.
This year church members have dozens of varieties, many never offered before. There will also be a few annuals and some baked goods, including biscotti.
Visit ucofh.org. Pick-up will be Saturday, May 8 in the church parking lot, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Contact Mary Eddy Stewart at maryeddystewart@gmavt.net with questions and for updates.
