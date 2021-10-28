Toys for Kids, coordinated by the Marine Corps League’s Donald Cook Detachment, is the largest Christmas toy collection program in Vermont for needy kids.
With the help of many businesses, volunteers will work during the holiday season to monitor and empty hundreds of our signature red Toys for Kids barrels.
All new, unwrapped toys will be turned over to agencies like the Salvation Army for distribution to needy families in Vermont. All toys collected stay local.
Toys for Kids barrels will be at various locations throughout Vermont from Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. Locations can be found at toysforkidsvt.com.
If you decide to buy toys online, ship your toy purchases directly to: Toys for Kids of Vermont, c/o Jerihill Ace Hardware, 249 Vt-15, Jericho VT 05465.
