Charlotte begins a town wide property reappraisal this month.
The town has contracted with New England Municipal Resource Center to update property data and calculate new fair market values by April 1.
Beginning in October, the center’s staff will start a review of all properties, which will include a physical visit to each property. The review will verify and correct physical data and take new exterior photos.
Properties will be reviewed road by road. All property owners will receive a yellow postcard in the mail letting them know when staff will be looking at properties on certain roads.
Call or email the Charlotte assessor’s office with questions or concerns at assessor@townofcharlotte.com or 802-425-3533, ext. 210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.