Dog license renewals in Charlotte are due date April 1 of each year and but new licenses and tags are ready to go.
Neutered and spayed animals are $9, intact males and females are $13. For a working farm dog license, there is an added fee of $5. A current rabies certificate on file is needed to register a dog. All payment is by check or cash.
Call 802-425-3071 or email mary@townofcharlotte.com or etupper@townofcharlotte.com to check if current rabies info is file.
