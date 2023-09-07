The Hinesburg Fall Fest returns Saturday, Sept. 23.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with No Strings Marionette Company puppet show at the United Church Parish Hall. The action continues from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Town Common on Route 116 behind the police station with music, food, vendors and activities. At 6 p.m. all are welcome to Stone Soup Supper at the United Church Parish Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults $10; free for kids under 12.
Visit the fall festival to connect with local businesses and organizations, relax and listen or kick up your heels and dance as local musicians share their talents, enjoy lawn games, art activities and fall-themed storytimes, and food from local eateries including Hinesburgh Public House, Las Hermosas, Good Times Cafe, Papa Nick’s and Bushel Market.
Please take advantage of Hinesburg’s walkable village center by parking at town hall, the United Church and the cheese plant, all on Route 116; National Bank of Middlebury, Hinesburg Animal Hospital and Nestec, all on Commerce Street; and WCVT on Mechanicsville Road.
There is limited parking behind the fire station (accessible via Farmall Drive) and handicapped parking is available at the police station.
