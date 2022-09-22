On Saturday, Sept. 24, people living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers and others will join the fight to find a cure at the Vermont Walk to Defeat ALS, at Oakledge Park in Burlington, sponsored by the ALS Association’s northern New England chapter.
Take part in a walk along the waterfront, and enjoy live music by Michael Hahn and friends, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, a special appearance by the Hillbilly Dog Truck, raffles and more.
ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive motor neuron disease, which gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe. It has no known cause or cure, and a life expectancy of only two to five years once diagnosed.
Last year’s event raised more than $50,000. Register for the walk or donate at web.alsa.org/vermont or by call Karrie Boskee, event manager, at 360-219-5842.
All registered participants who raise $90 or more will receive the 2022 commemorative T-shirt, designed by an individual currently living with ALS. Supporters who register or make donations online are not required to attend the walk.
