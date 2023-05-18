What brings you joy? How much stuff is enough stuff? Why do we keep buying what we don’t need? How much can humans live without? Or is it better to think of what we live with? What does it take to create harmony in our lives while we observe the changes taking place on Earth?
Sustainable Charlotte invites residents to join in a conversation, answering some of the above and bringing some of their own thoughts and concerns, at Backyard Bistro on Route 7 in Charlotte to drink, eat and share ideas, Wednesday, May 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
The purpose of the international movement of green drinks nights is to deepen community ties, get to know our neighbors, and even walk away with something new to think about how we live on our planet.
Sustainable Charlotte hopes to schedule another night in the fall. Do you have a topic you’d like to share? Contact Sustainable Charlotte at info@sustainablecharlottevt.org and check out sustainablecharlottevt.org.
For more information contact Ruah Swennerfelt at 802-922-2259
