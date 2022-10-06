Sustainable Charlotte and the Charlotte Public Library have teamed up for a screening of “Migration,” Wednesday, Oct. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the library.
“Migration” immerses viewers in the arduous journey Dukha reindeer herders embark on each year traveling through Mongolia’s pristine wilderness to reach their summer encampment.
“Reindeer get restless and begin to move on to other pastures. When they start moving, we follow,” explained nomad Tsetsegmaa.
To the Dukhas of Mongolia, reindeer are the core of their existence. They are ridden, packed with goods, milked and, when needed, honored and sacrificed for food.
The filmmaker, Sas Carey, will be on hand.
Registration required at sustainablecharlottevt.org.
