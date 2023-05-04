Sustainable Charlotte will once again coordinate electronic items collection at Charlotte Central School in conjunction with Charlotte’s Green Up Day on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Good Point Recycling will be collecting the electronics and will make sure they are recycled.
All electronic devices, including computers and their components, DVD players, VCRs, stereos, phones, record players, radios, televisions, laptops, video machines, microwaves, small kitchen electronics and their various chords and chargers will be collected. Appliances such as air conditioners, stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers are not accepted.
Contact ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com or 802-922-2259 with questions.
