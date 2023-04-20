From the depths of Lake Champlain it’s Champ and he’s looking for Hinesburg to cheer on the Vermont Lake Monster’s while raising money for Partnership in Education at Hinesburg Community School, Sunday, June 4, 4 p.m.
First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. at Centennial Field.
Everyone is welcome to cheer on the Vermont Lake Monster’s while supporting Partnership in Education at Hinesburg Community School and make new connections with other folks in the community. The school’s band will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the field and there’s a kid fun zone, free face painting and kids can throw the ball round and run the bases after the game.
Call 802-655-6611 to buy tickets before May 12.
