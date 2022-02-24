After you vote on March 1, come visit the Shelburne Food Shelf to see what we’ve been up to. We are located in the activity room across from the gymnasium.
In 2021, we expanded permanent shelving in the activity room to allow better service to our food-insecure neighbors, with increased space and changes in layout allowing for an improved shopping experience. For example, we added a glass-front refrigerator for cold items and enlarged our produce display.
This expansion also allowed us to dedicate the old shopping space to storage and to increase frozen storage with a second freezer. These changes allow the purchase of more food in bulk at lower cost.
The food shelf’s efforts depend heavily on the support of the Shelburne community. Stop by and talk to us to find out how you can help.
We need volunteers. Tasks include shopping at local grocers, helping to stock shelves, helping shoppers at specific times, and delivering pre-packed orders to shoppers who are unable to get to the food shelf.
Donations of food are always appreciated. Green bins for food donations will be placed near the stanchions as you enter the gym on Town Meeting Day. If you would like to donate food, we encourage you to review our list of current needs at: shelburnefoodshelf.org/current-needs.html
Financial donations help us to purchase bulk items from the Vermont Food Bank and can be made via check to: Shelburne Food Shelf, PO Box 763, Shelburne or through our PayPal link at shelburnefoodshelf.org.
