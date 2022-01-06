The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Jan. 12 on “How Geography Affects History” with Brian Bock as he takes a look at the history of the world through the lens of geography. How have the peaks and oceans driven various cultures and historical events? What can maps tell us about upcoming conflicts?
Is geographical determinism relevant in the cyber age? Can we apply some of the concepts affecting world history to Vermont’s past and future? Bock, owner of a software development company, has an interest in maps and enjoys dabbling in big-picture, geopolitical concepts to see if they make sense in a planet connected by the internet.
The free, in-person lectures start at 1 p.m. Limited to 35 people and masks are required. Questions? Leave a message at 802-425-6345 or visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
The next lecture is “Understanding Chronic Pain” with Justine Dee on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.