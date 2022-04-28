Charlotte Green Up Day is Saturday, May 7, at the Charlotte Central School, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sign up for a route at charlottevtgreenupday.com before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6; email Kim Findlay at farafieldfarm@gmavt.net before May 6 at 6 p.m.; or day of the event.
Pick up bags at the Charlotte Library, Old Brick Store and Spear’s Corner Store starting April 30 or on Green Up Day.
After greening up your route, bring bags back to the school. Only tires picked up along roadsides will be accepted.
To volunteer, email or call Findlay at 802-999-3084 or farafieldfarm@gmavt.net.
Sustainable Charlotte joins Green Up Day again
Do you have old stereos, VCRs, boomboxes, or other electronic devices that are just cluttering your house? Are you wanting to be sure they don’t end up in the landfill?
Sustainable Charlotte will once again coordinate electronic waste collection at Charlotte Central School in conjunction with Charlotte’s Green Up Day, Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
In addition to the importance of cleaning up the debris from road sides, the electronic collection eliminates thousands of pounds of waste from ending up in the landfill. Only one landfill currently services the state. It’s located in Coventry and will be at capacity around 2040, according to current projections.
Even though it is illegal in Vermont to throw away recyclables, many people still fill the landfill with electronics. Good Point Recycling, which collects electronics, helps make sure these items get recycled.
Sustainable Charlotte will be collecting all electronic devices, including computers and their components, DVD players, VCRs, stereos, phones, record players, radios, televisions, laptops, video machines, microwaves, small kitchen electronics and their various chords and chargers. Air conditioners, stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers cannot be accepted.
Questions? Email ruahswennerfelt@gmail.com or call 802-922-2259.
Hinesburg Green Up Day
Meet Saturday, May 7, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hinesburg Town Hall. Pick up more bags, enjoy a doughnut, review the town map, sign up for a road section, and grab a visibility vest to keep you safe along the roadsides. Trash bags available at the town hall and Carpenter Carse Library.
Sign up for a route at hinesburg.org or go directly to bit.ly/3rwGJde.
Drop off bags at the town garage between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Green Up day. If you need a volunteer to pick up your bags, leave them tied up and secured on the side of the road.
A community lunch will be held at town hall from noon to 1 p.m.
Questions? Email Phil Pouech at ppouech@gmavt.net.
