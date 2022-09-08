Do you have a son who enjoys camping, hiking, making friends and learning new skills?
Come meet Scout Troop 690, Saturday, Sept 10, 3-6 p.m. at the Hinesburg Community School field.
Scout Troop 690 meets Thursday evenings, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hinesburg United Church parish hall.
Our activities throughout the year include local hikes, camping, district and council activities, and more.
For more information, contact Scout leader Norman Smith at nwsmith@gmavt.net.
