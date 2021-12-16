Sustainable Charlotte and the Charlotte Library are jointly hosting a book discussion of Paul Hawken’s newest book, “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation.”
The Zoom discussion starts Tuesday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m., and continues for the following 10 weeks, ending on March 29.
Each section of the book deserves its own discussion. The book is filled with inspiring stories of regenerative activities from around the world and anyone can find something that will urge them into some new action.
“Regeneration weaves justice, climate, biodiversity, equity and human dignity into a seamless tapestry of action, policy and transformation. It is the first book to describe and define the burgeoning regeneration movement spreading rapidly throughout the world — an inclusive and multifaceted undertaking that aims to end the climate crisis in one generation,” the book’s publisher writes.
In her foreword, Jane Goodall writes, “Regeneration is a rebuttal to doomsayers who believe it is too late.”
In this book, Hawken says:
• To reverse the climate crisis, most of humanity needs to be engaged, and 98 percent of the world is not.
• To get the attention of humanity, humanity needs to feel it is getting attention.
• To save the world from the threat of global warming, we need to create a world worth saving.
• To succeed, climate solutions must directly serve our children, the poor and the excluded.
Register in advance by Dec. 16 at bit.ly/2ZRbbEp. Copies of the book will be available at the library by Dec. 22.
