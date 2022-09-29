Join Shirley Bean as she tells the story of the Charlotte Senior Center, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m.
An unexpected bequest from the estate of Charlotte resident Walter Irish and his wife, Gertrude, Bean led a group of community members in fulfilling the requirements of the will, which would provide the funds for a senior center.
This video was taped on Sept. 11, 2008, with Bob Chutter and Don and Betty Ann Lockhart. Shirley’s story was transcribed by Diane Nichols.
Register by Tuesday, Oct. 4 by calling the center at 802-425-6345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.