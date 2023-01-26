Shelburne Museum has established a new curatorship in Native American Art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as its first leader.
Sunnergren is the museum’s first associate curator of Native American Art, a post funded by the Henry Luce Foundation. In her new position, she will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection of Indigenous art and material culture and organize an exhibition highlighting the Perry Collection of Native American masterworks.
She will guide the museum’s program in collaboration with an advisory board of Indigenous artists, curators, and community leaders.
“I look forward to my role in bringing Indigenous art and material culture to Shelburne’s audiences and amplifying the Indigenous voices represented in the collection,” Sunnergren said.
Sunnergren’s first project, this summer’s exhibition “Built from the Earth: Pueblo Pottery from the Anthony and Teressa Perry Collection,” highlights important items from the Perry collection. The exhibition focuses on the skill and artistry of potters from eight of the Pueblo communities in New Mexico: Acoma, Cochiti, Laguna, Santa Ana, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Zia and Zuni.
“Built from the Earth” will introduce visitors to the techniques of creating these works of art, discussing the historic methods rooted in the land and materials of New Mexico.
Sunnergren earned her master’s degree from the University of Delaware, where she is currently a doctoral candidate and Andrew W. Mellon fellow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.