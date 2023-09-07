September’s special events at the Charlotte Senior Center include a kayaking trip for women, men’s breakfast, play reading and more.
Register in person at the center, by phone at 802-425-6345, and online at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
• Women’s kayak trip: Friday, Sept. 8
Kayak trips for active women who share a love for exploring local lakes, ponds and rivers. Questions? Contact Susan Hyde at susanfosterhyde@gmail.com. Free, registration required.
• Birding expeditions with Hank Kaestner: Wednesday, Sept. 13. 9 a.m.
Join bird watcher Hank Kaestner and learn to identify the various bird species and habitats right here in Vermont. Limited to 20 participants. Free, registration required.
• Men’s breakfast: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7-9:30 a.m.
Men gather for breakfast and conversation on the second Thursday of the month. Contact Jim Hyde at james.hyde@tufts.edu. Registration required by Tuesday for the Thursday breakfast. Suggested donation is $6.
• Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: Thursday, Sept. 14, 5-6 p.m.
Are you caring for someone with Alzheimer’s? Do you know someone who is? Monthly group meets on the second Thursday of each month. Questions? Contact Susan Cartwright: scartwrightasg@gmail.com. Registration recommended.
• Hearing Loss Presentation: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.
Join Dr. Julie Bier, audiologist at Better Living Audiology, for a short presentation about the first signs of hearing loss and dealing with tinnitus and balance issues to help prevent falls. The presentation will be followed by a complimentary hearing screening. Free cleanings of current hearing aids. Free, but registration required.
• Play reading: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2-4:30 p.m.
With Sue Foley and Wally Gates, the group meets monthly and is for people who enjoy reading plays aloud or listening to others perform. Each month a play is selected, parts are assigned, and scripts are distributed. A way to test the waters is to attend a session as a guest. Contact Sue at ssnfoley@icloud.com.
• Women’s kayak trip to Molly’s Falls: Friday, Sept. 22
Details about the trip will be sent out the week prior. If you have questions, contact Susan Hyde at susanfosterhyde@gmail.com. Free, registration required.
• Walking and gentle hiking group: Thursday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.
The group meets each month for a congenial non-strenuous walk. Meet in the parking lot at Charlotte Senior Center. Bring sunscreen, bug spray and water. Questions? Contact Penny Burman at 916-753-7279. Free, but registration required.
