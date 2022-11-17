Join members of the Quinlan Schoolhouse committee to learn more about this historical gem on Thursday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road.
Watch the video of the story of the historic schoolhouse, followed by a guided tour of the schoolhouse located between the Charlotte Library and town offices.
Co-sponsored with The Charlotte Library. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Questions or to register, visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.