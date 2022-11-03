The Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road, has several upcoming programs in November.
• A Veterans Day lunch will be held Friday, Nov. 11, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Volunteer cooks will prepare a hearty lunch of shepherd’s pie, salad and dessert. Meals are served until 12:30 p.m. or when the food runs out. Open to all, with suggested donation of $5. Veterans eat for free.
• Learn about the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service with AEMT and firefighter Ginger Parent on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. Topics include the service’s role in the community, home safety, winter driving, using 911 and possible future community classes.
Free, but register by Tuesday, Nov. 8. Co-sponsored by the Charlotte Library.
• Join Charlotte Grange members to learn about the importance of having a vibrant Grange in the community and its vision moving forward on Thursday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 15.
• Join members of the Quinlan Schoolhouse committee to learn more about this historical gem on Thursday, Dec. 1, 1 p.m. Watch the video of the story of the historic schoolhouse, followed by a guided tour of the schoolhouse located between the Charlotte Library and town offices.
Co-sponsored with The Charlotte Library. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Questions or to register, visit charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
