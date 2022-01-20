The Charlotte Senior Center Monday munches for both Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 have been canceled.
The Age Well meal pickup for Thursday, Jan. 27 is from 11 a.m. to noon, and features chicken cordon bleu with white sauce, yams, green beans, dinner roll with butter, fruit crisp and milk.
Register by Tuesday, Jan. 25 with Lori York, 802-425-6371 or lyork@charlotteseniorcentervt.org
The Thursday, Feb. 3 meal pick-up features sliced pot roast au jus, ranch mashed potatoes, carrots and cabbage, dinner roll, apple pie and milk. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 1.
There is a gent’s breakfast scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The Age Well meal pickup that day includes stuffed chicken with ham and cheese, mashed potatoes, beets, dinner roll, applesauce birthday cake and milk. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Check the website for last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
