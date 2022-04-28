The next Monday Munch at the Charlotte Senior Center is May 2, 212 Ferry Road, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The meal celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a taco bar or bean taco bowls, Mexican rice, Mexican wedding cake with ice cream and dulce de leche sauce, and tortilla chips.
A $5 donation is appreciated.
