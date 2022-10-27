The next Monday Munch at the Charlotte Senior Center is Oct. 31, 212 Ferry Road, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and it follows a Halloween theme.
The special Halloween munch features lunch but also a costume contest (costumes are optional). Wear your Halloween costume, mask or hat. Halloween treat bags and hopefully no tricks. The meal will consist of assorted sandwiches, potato salad and pumpkin pie cupcakes.
The next munch is Nov. 7 with a meal of butternut squash, sausage and cheese tortellini soup (with or without sausage) and a pumpkin roll. The Nov. 14 lunch features sausage tortellini soup, salad and homemade dessert.
A $5 donation is appreciated.
Check the website in case of last-minute cancellations at charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
